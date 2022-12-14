Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in November

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the November 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of Sika stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. Sika has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $41.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sika presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.50.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

