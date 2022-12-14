Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Up 5.6%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 2,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGHT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock has a market cap of $686.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

