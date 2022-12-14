Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 55660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

