Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.46

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.46 and traded as high as $22.20. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 17,834 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $329.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

