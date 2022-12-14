Siacoin Trading 19% Higher This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $162.62 million and approximately $156.41 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,799.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000513 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00440804 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020875 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00851936 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00108590 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.33 or 0.00619834 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005607 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00258213 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,787,092,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
