Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.81 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Siacoin has a market cap of $151.41 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,941.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00422522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00020874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00824657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00106378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00608783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00252741 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,789,972,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

