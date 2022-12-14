Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Expands By 50.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OEZVY remained flat at $17.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 584. Verbund has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OEZVY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Verbund from €125.00 ($131.58) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

