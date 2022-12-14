Short Interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Drops By 22.6%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 240,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 453,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.05 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Venator Materials to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.89.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,857,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,799. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.74 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Venator Materials by 127.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

