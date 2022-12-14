Short Interest in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Decreases By 26.5%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

VectivBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,416. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio

About VectivBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,591 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 471,864 shares during the period. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VectivBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VectivBio by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

