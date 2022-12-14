Short Interest in Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Drops By 38.6%

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trimax Stock Performance
Shares of TMXN stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,701. Trimax has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Trimax
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimax (TMXN)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.