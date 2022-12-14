Short Interest in Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Drops By 38.6%

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trimax Stock Performance

Shares of TMXN stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,701. Trimax has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Trimax

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

