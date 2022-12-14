Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Rises By 1,050.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TANNZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $26.41.
