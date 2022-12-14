Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Drops By 90.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
