Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Drops By 90.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.