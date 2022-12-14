Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Decreases By 81.8%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TRRVF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
