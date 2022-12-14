Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Decreases By 81.8%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRRVF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

See Also

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

