Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Drops By 39.5%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSREY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. 17,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,161. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.