Short Interest in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Decreases By 30.7%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

STRO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. 2,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,205. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $439.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $25.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a negative net margin of 175.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

