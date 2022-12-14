Short Interest in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Decreases By 22.7%

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 771,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:SSD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 243,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

