Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 21.6%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:SVBL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 12,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

