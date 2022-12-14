Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 21.6%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Silver Bull Resources Trading Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:SVBL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 12,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.73.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Bull Resources (SVBL)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.