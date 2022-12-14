Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Declines By 54.3%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 78,100 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 562,134 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ShiftPixy by 542.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Price Performance

Shares of ShiftPixy stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 85,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,831. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Featured Stories

