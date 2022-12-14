Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Drops By 71.4%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock remained flat at $32.60 during trading on Tuesday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300. The company has a market cap of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

