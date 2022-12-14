Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Declines By 50.0%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHTCF remained flat at $25.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. PLDT has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

