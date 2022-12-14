Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Expands By 33.3%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

PBMLF stock remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

