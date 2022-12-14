Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Drops By 33.3%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OMVKY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. 1,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.16) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €46.10 ($48.53) to €51.10 ($53.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.