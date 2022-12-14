Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Rises By 561.0%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 561.0% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAN remained flat at $10.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 128,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,681. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $745,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 427,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

