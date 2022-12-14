Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Rises By 561.0%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 561.0% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:NAN remained flat at $10.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 128,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,681. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
