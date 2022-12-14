Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Increases By 30.8%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DNB Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. 23,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,881. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

