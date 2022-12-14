Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Rises By 51.3%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS NTTYY traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 136,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.17. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile communications services and smart life area services; provision of inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and internet-related services; and provision of internet connection and video distribution services, as well as engages in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software.

