Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Declines By 92.6%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the November 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Levitee Labs Price Performance
OTCMKTS LVTTF remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Levitee Labs has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About Levitee Labs
