Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Declines By 92.6%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the November 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Levitee Labs Price Performance

OTCMKTS LVTTF remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Levitee Labs has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

About Levitee Labs

Levitee Labs Inc, a multidisciplinary integrative wellness company, provides evidence-based alternative medicines and novel psychedelic therapies. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Selling Products. It offers treatments and medications for substance use disorders and chronic pain, such as myofascial pain, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and chronic regional pain syndrome, as well as hepatitis-C and mental health conditions.

