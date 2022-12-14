Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Increases By 222.2%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KTWIY traded up 0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of 63.78 and a fifty-two week high of 93.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 77.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kurita Water Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

