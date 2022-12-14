Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Grows By 614.0%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, an increase of 614.0% from the November 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 478,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Down 14.3 %

NASDAQ KTRA traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,586. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($2.00). On average, equities analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

