Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Expands By 1,000.0%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jardine Matheson Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
