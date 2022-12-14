Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Expands By 1,000.0%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.