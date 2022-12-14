Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Drops By 69.6%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

IMBBY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.5754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Imperial Brands Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($28.22) to GBX 2,500 ($30.67) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,350 ($28.83) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

