Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Increases By 45.2%

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Insider Transactions at Horizon Acquisition Co. II

In other news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $3,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,470,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Acquisition Co. II

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZON. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,756.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 288,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 272,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 629,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 429,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.