Short Interest in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Drops By 70.4%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the November 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

HILS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 409,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Hillstream BioPharma has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.24.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma ( NASDAQ:HILS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

