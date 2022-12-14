Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Grows By 384.5%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 384.5% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HENOY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. 37,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,178. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $23.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

