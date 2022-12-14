Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Drops By 91.7%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

