Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Grows By 4,074.6%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a growth of 4,074.6% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Goal Acquisitions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $107,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $158,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 15.2% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of PUCK stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Featured Stories

