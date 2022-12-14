Short Interest in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Grows By 60.0%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

GTAC stock remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

