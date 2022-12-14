Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Declines By 92.3%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Genus Stock Performance

GENSF stock remained flat at $37.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. Genus has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

