Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Declines By 92.3%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Genus Stock Performance
GENSF stock remained flat at $37.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. Genus has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $61.50.
Genus Company Profile
