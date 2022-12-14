Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 709.7%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 709.7% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 107,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.00 and a beta of 0.76. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

