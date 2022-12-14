Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 709.7%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 709.7% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 107,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.00 and a beta of 0.76. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.88.
Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
