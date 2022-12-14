Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Decreases By 48.2%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the November 15th total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Galantas Gold Trading Up 6.5 %
OTCMKTS:GALKF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 57,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,231. Galantas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
