Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Decreases By 48.2%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the November 15th total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Galantas Gold Trading Up 6.5 %

OTCMKTS:GALKF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 57,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,231. Galantas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.