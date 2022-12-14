Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declines By 69.3%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 691.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 606,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

