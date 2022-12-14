Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Declines By 50.6%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the November 15th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,993,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXTG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

