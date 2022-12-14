Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 93.9%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $55.00.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.107 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
