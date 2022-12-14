Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 93.9%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.107 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $3,838,000.

