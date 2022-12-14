Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Decreases By 51.9%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.47. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

