Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Declines By 83.3%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FGBIP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

