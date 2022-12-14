Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Declines By 59.8%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the November 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESVIF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

