Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Decreases By 32.3%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transition Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 53,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Energy Transition Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

