Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Decreases By 32.3%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Energy Transition Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 53,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Energy Transition Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About Energy Transition Minerals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Transition Minerals (GDLNF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.