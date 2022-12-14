Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Decreases By 84.7%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIGP remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 264,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $822,970.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Digipath has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

