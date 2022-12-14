Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Decreases By 84.7%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digipath Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DIGP remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 264,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $822,970.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Digipath has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Digipath Company Profile
