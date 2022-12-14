Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Rises By 365.2%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 365.2% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.33.
About Destiny Media Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.