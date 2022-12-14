Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Rises By 365.2%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 365.2% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.33.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.