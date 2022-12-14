Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Grows By 264.5%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, an increase of 264.5% from the November 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Deep Yellow Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 46,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Deep Yellow has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.90.
About Deep Yellow
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deep Yellow (DYLLF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.