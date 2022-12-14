Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Grows By 264.5%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, an increase of 264.5% from the November 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Deep Yellow Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 46,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Deep Yellow has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.90.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

