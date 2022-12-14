Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Grows By 44.7%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Crexendo Trading Down 0.5 %

Crexendo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 23,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 318,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,097.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $29,415 and have sold 54,851 shares valued at $114,709. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Creative Planning bought a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Crexendo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

